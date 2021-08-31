Standard Bank’s Shari’ah Personal Call Account makes personal saving easy and compliant

Standard Bank’s Shari’ah banking allows customers to bank in a way that fits their beliefs and lifestyles. One that honours their values based on Shari’ah compliance. Though based on Shari’ah principles, these offerings are in no way exclusive to Muslim customers but are for anyone who wants to consume products that are based on the principles of Shari’ah.

Standard Bank is proud to announce the launch of their latest product, the Shari’ah Personal Call Account. This account features no monthly fees and offers immediate access to funds with zero penalties. It is an easy way to save money and earn competitive profits in a manner that allows customers to bank, save, and earn while being conscious of their religious or ethical beliefs. The Shari’ah Personal Call Account is ideal for casual saving and cash flow management. With this product, customers can save whatever they can and instantly access funds when they need to. There are also no monthly fees and free inter-account transfers within Standard Bank. Shari’ah banking excludes earning interest but is rather a profit-sharing agreement with the bank. The Shari’ah Personal Call Account gives customers the opportunity to earn a return on their positive account balances, knowing that the profit has been generated from Shari’ah compliant assets.