Sun International celebrates 30 years of ‘Most Valued Guest’ loyalty programme

SUN International’s Most Valued Guest (MVG) programme has just turned 30 – making it one of the longest running loyalty rewards programmes in the country. “Our MVG programme has been crucial in developing Sun International into the premier gambling, tourism and entertainment operator that it is today. It is the leading casino rewards programme in the country and compares favourably against similar international programmes,” said Anthony Leeming, Sun International CEO.

The loyalty programme is also one of the biggest of its kind, with an extensive database of national cardholders. It lies at the heart of the organisation’s marketing efforts and has become a valuable brand. It is the connection between staff and customers. The core of the MVG programme is building longevity with customers. Open to anyone over the age of 18, it gives members the opportunity to feel loved and recognised when interacting with the brand. Priority has been placed on implementing a strong customer value proposition with incredible rewards that delight and reward customers. It creates an opportunity to showcase the different properties, a range of activities, and the extensive entertainment portfolios. There is something for everyone as they move through the four-tiered programme.

Exciting benefits MVG loyalty customers enjoy a host of exciting benefits that can only be enjoyed at Sun International hotels, casinos or resorts. It offers some of the richest accommodation benefits in Africa, with MVGs enjoying up to 80% off accommodation at any Sun International hotel. Food and beverage discounts of up to 25% can be enjoyed at participating outlets across the group’s hotels and casinos. To further enrich the value of being an MVG member, strong collaboration with the concessionaires on all Sun International properties has been nurtured. This provides the ability to extend even more benefits and rewards to members; further engendering the relationship between the customer and brand.

MVG customers earn Tier Credits to manage their tier status. Whether playing in the casinos or staying in the hotels, Casino Points are awarded for playback in the casinos or to place a bet online. Leisure Points are awarded as a currency to use anywhere on property for purchases of accommodation, in restaurants and bars - and even retail. The success of the loyalty programme is due to Sun International’s customers who visit, stay or play at the various properties located across the country. “Our MVG programme has grown into the most respected in the industry - and we owe it all to our loyal members,” says Liza Adrianzen, loyalty and customer insights manager.