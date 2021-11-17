SWIFT African Regional Conference 2021: Be part of the conversation

This year, the financial community can look forward to the 27th edition of the SWIFT African Regional Conference (ARC), taking place virtually on 23-24 November 2021. Due to the global pandemic, this event has shifted to a digital experience for the African community, making it easier than ever to be part of Africa’s premier financial services conference. “We plan to bring together financial services professionals, market infrastructures, international corporations and technology partners from over 55 countries across Africa and beyond, to network and do business, learn about the latest trends and shape the future of the financial industry.” Says Sido Bestani, Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey, India & Africa – SWIFT

Watch Sido Bestani’s video below: This year’s conference will look at Africa’s digital economy, ‘where finance and fintech reconnect’ and will deep dive into topics such as payments, trade, technology, financial inclusion, data, and innovation. The two-day event will place emphasis on boosting Africa’s economy post pandemic, opportunities stemming from mass digitisation, increasing intra-African trade, and the importance of understanding your customer in this changing landscape. The extraordinary line-up of sessions include industry speakers from across Africa.

Confirmed speakers include: Robert Besseling, Founder and CEO, Pangea-Risk

Sayonara El Asmar, Chief Operations Officer, Banque Misr

Arabile Gumede, Financial Journalist, TV & Radio Business Anchor

Ayotunde Kuponiyi, Managing Director/CEO, Hope PSBank Limited

Akeem Lawal, Divisional CEO, Interswitch Group

Sheila M'Mbijjewe, Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Kenya

Jack Ngare, Managing Director, Microsoft Africa Development Center

Jan Pilbauer, Chief Executive Officer, BankservAfrica

Linda Teggisa, Head of Trade Finance, NMB Bank PLC

Dr Tumubweinee Twinemanzi, Executive Director Supervision, Bank of Uganda

Pauline Macharia, Chief Customer Experience Officer, SBM Bank Ltd Register now to hear from these leading experts and be part of the future of Africa’s financial community. Registration is free and for more information on the event topics, see the full programme here.

If you are a first-time attendee of ARC, here are 3 reasons why this event is the perfect opportunity to be part of the future of finance in the Africa region: BE PART of an extraordinary line-up of sessions looking at the key challenges and opportunities facing Africa’s financial industry

EXPAND your knowledge by hearing from high-level industry speakers about the latest trends and developments from across Africa

CONNECT and network with peers from more than 55 different countries to do business, exchange information and best practices As one of the biggest and well-attended global financial conferences in the region, ARC has brought expert African delegates under one roof to unpack topics and trends linked to the future of the African financial industry. With its digitised offering, #ARC2021 aims to grow this event with a larger audience than before with the benefit of bringing some of the best financial professionals to engage and move the African financial industry forward.