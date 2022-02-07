The AGSA invites bids for legal services
Share this article:
The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) opens bids for the appointment of a panel of law firms for the provision of legal services for a period of five (5) years.
The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) has a constitutional mandate and, as the supreme audit institution (SAI) of South Africa, exists to strengthen our country’s democracy by enabling oversight, accountability and governance in the public sector through auditing, thereby building public confidence.
The AGSA invites bids for the following requirements:
Bid Number:
AGSA/01/2022
Bid description:
Appointment of a panel of law firms for the provision of legal services for a period of five (5) years
Office where service is required:
Corporate Legal Services business unit – Pretoria Head Office
Details of compulsory briefing session:
Venue: Microsoft Teams
Date: 18 February 2022
Time: 10:00 to 12:00
Closing date and time: 04 March 2022 at 15:00
NB: Bid responses MUST be deposited at:
Senior Manager: Supply Chain Management
Supply Chain Management, Lynwood Bridge Office Park, Ground floor, reception area, 4 Daventry Road; Lynwood. Pretoria
Note: Due to covid-19 protocols, bidders who are interested in attending the briefing sessions are required to send their email address indicating the tender number to [email protected] before Friday, 18th February 2022 to receive an invitation to the session.
Please note that from 02 February 2022, this advertisement, the bid document, the pricing schedule and the specifications can be downloaded from the AGSA’s website (www.agsa.co.za) by clicking on the Tenders link.
For general enquiries please email Ms Celia Mabusela at [email protected]. We will only respond to written enquiries.