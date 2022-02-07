The AGSA invites bids for legal services

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) opens bids for the appointment of a panel of law firms for the provision of legal services for a period of five (5) years.

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) has a constitutional mandate and, as the supreme audit institution (SAI) of South Africa, exists to strengthen our country’s democracy by enabling oversight, accountability and governance in the public sector through auditing, thereby building public confidence.

The AGSA invites bids for the following requirements:

Appointment of a panel of law firms for the provision of legal services for a period of five (5) years

Note: Due to covid-19 protocols, bidders who are interested in attending the briefing sessions are required to send their email address indicating the tender number to [email protected] before Friday, 18th February 2022 to receive an invitation to the session.

Please note that from 02 February 2022, this advertisement, the bid document, the pricing schedule and the specifications can be downloaded from the AGSA’s website (www.agsa.co.za) by clicking on the Tenders link.

For general enquiries please email Ms Celia Mabusela at [email protected]. We will only respond to written enquiries.