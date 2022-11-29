The first South Africa International Industrial Expo & China South Africa International Trade Expo launches in JHB

The first South Africa International Industrial Expo & China (South Africa) International Trade Expo 2022 is going to be held from the 5th to 7th December 2022 at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.
Over 70 top industrial Chinese manufacturers and suppliers will participate in this event showcasing Agricultural Machinery, Automobile, Motorcycle Parts & Accessories, CNC Machinery, Construction & Decoration, Engineering & Construction Machinery, Hardware & Tools, Health & Medicine, Industrial Equipment & Components, Power Equipment and so on. This year's exhibitors mainly come from Shandong Province and Henan Province, which are major provinces in China's machinery and equipment manufacturing industry.
South Africa International Industrial Expo & China (South Africa) International Trade Expo 2022 is a unique exhibition, showcasing Chinese products which can contribute to South Africa’s industrial development and be of value to enterprises in Southern Africa and all Africa countries. With South Africa encouraging entrepreneurship due to the high rate of unemployment in the country, it is necessary that the right type of equipment be available for viable projects.
During this exhibition, both “Online & Offline” methods will be used for client interaction. The products will be physically present at the expo for quality assurance, while B2B meetings will be arranged through zoom platforms and for further assistance on transactions. All of the Chinese products have already been transported to Johannesburg and will be unveiled at the December Exhibition.
After the exhibition, all the products would shift to a permanent display center located in Meyerton. The centre will be open to all business people and related manufacturers who have an interest in procuring the products.
Over the past 13 years, South Africa has always been China's largest trading partner in Africa. China has maintained the status of South Africa's largest source of import and largest export destination.
Fa Wenyan, General Manager of Golden Bridge Expo said: “This is our first exhibition in South Africa, since we creatively proposed the online and offline event model in 2020, we have been implementing this model on our events in Pakistan, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates and other countries, and it worked remarkably. After many successful stories, now we can easily manage and establish high quality B2B platform to boost mutual economic and trade communications.”
SAIIE aims to provide a professional economic and technology exchanging platform between South Africa and the world.
As China is the current Chair of BRICS, the Exhibition was important to be hosted in South Africa as they will be taking over the Chairship in 2023. This will usher in a world of business opportunity and showcase China’s cooperation with South Africa and Africa on multiple platforms.