The first South Africa International Industrial Expo & China South Africa International Trade Expo launches in JHB

The first South Africa International Industrial Expo & China (South Africa) International Trade Expo 2022 is going to be held from the 5th to 7th December 2022 at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

Over 70 top industrial Chinese manufacturers and suppliers will participate in this event showcasing Agricultural Machinery, Automobile, Motorcycle Parts & Accessories, CNC Machinery, Construction & Decoration, Engineering & Construction Machinery, Hardware & Tools, Health & Medicine, Industrial Equipment & Components, Power Equipment and so on. This year's exhibitors mainly come from Shandong Province and Henan Province, which are major provinces in China's machinery and equipment manufacturing industry.

South Africa International Industrial Expo & China (South Africa) International Trade Expo 2022 is a unique exhibition, showcasing Chinese products which can contribute to South Africa’s industrial development and be of value to enterprises in Southern Africa and all Africa countries. With South Africa encouraging entrepreneurship due to the high rate of unemployment in the country, it is necessary that the right type of equipment be available for viable projects.

During this exhibition, both “Online & Offline” methods will be used for client interaction. The products will be physically present at the expo for quality assurance, while B2B meetings will be arranged through zoom platforms and for further assistance on transactions. All of the Chinese products have already been transported to Johannesburg and will be unveiled at the December Exhibition.