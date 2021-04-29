Three employee benefits you should have

Your benefits package from Alexander Forbes is not limited to the workplace, as it provides holistic financial and health support for you and your entire family.

Typically, a benefits programme not only includes financial advice and services but also health advice and services. At Alexander Forbes, we personalise the benefits package offered by your employer, which means one or all of the following additional benefits may be available to you:

Life cover for your spouse

In addition to life cover that pays out if you pass away, you can also cover your spouse under the same policy. This means that if something should happen to either breadwinner, your family is protected.

Alexander Forbes education benefit

Managed by the Alexander Forbes Trust & Beneficiary Fund Services, this benefit covers the education and living costs of your minor children in the event of your death before retirement age. This is a crucial complementary product to normal life cover, as it ensures your children’s future.

Mental and emotional support

Modern life is stressful and statistics₁ show that mental and social disorders are rising rapidly. These include anxiety and panic, financial stress and pressure, depression, poor family relations, feelings of suicide, and substance abuse. Timely and effective support can prevent the normal demands of life from turning into serious mental and emotional issues.

How your group benefits work for you

Your benefits package can provide a range of products and services, which can safeguard both your financial and physical and emotional well-being. However, not all benefits packages are equal.

At Alexander Forbes, we partner with your employer to design a personalised benefits package to target your needs. This means you can ask your employer to add relevant services, such as those discussed earlier, to your package. Additionally, the financial advice you receive will always be tailored to your and your family’s particular needs and circumstances.

Your group risk products, such as life and disability cover, are generally priced at institutional rates. This means you benefit from lower fees due to group economies of scale. You would not necessarily have access to this pricing without going for a medical if you tried to source this in your individual capacity.

This is why it’s worth your time to fully understand the benefits your employer offers, and make full use of them. To ensure your financial and physical well-being – count on your employee benefits.

