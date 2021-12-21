To promote wellness, FNB pays out another R5 million to a vaccinated customer

FNB has paid out another R5 million to a vaccinated customer to encourage wellness among customers. Overall, the bank has paid out over R10 million to vaccinated customers since the launch of the competition in October 2021. The latest winner was awarded R3 million for being vaccinated and an additional R2 million for having an FNB life policy.

Heetal Govindjee, Product Head of FNB Life, says, "This is our way of encouraging customers to take control of their wellness. With a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, it’s important that all partners in society support efforts to minimise the impact of the pandemic on people’s lives and livelihoods. Higher levels of vaccinations will give South Africa a better chance to focus on improving livelihoods through economic growth and job creation."