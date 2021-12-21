To promote wellness, FNB pays out another R5 million to a vaccinated customer
Share this article:
FNB has paid out another R5 million to a vaccinated customer to encourage wellness among customers. Overall, the bank has paid out over R10 million to vaccinated customers since the launch of the competition in October 2021. The latest winner was awarded R3 million for being vaccinated and an additional R2 million for having an FNB life policy.
Heetal Govindjee, Product Head of FNB Life, says, "This is our way of encouraging customers to take control of their wellness. With a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, it’s important that all partners in society support efforts to minimise the impact of the pandemic on people’s lives and livelihoods. Higher levels of vaccinations will give South Africa a better chance to focus on improving livelihoods through economic growth and job creation."
FNB customers who are vaccinated can enter the competition by going onto the FNB App, selecting nav» Wellness, clicking on the Vaccine Status tab, and confirming their vaccination status. They can also enter the competition on cellphone banking through a dial-string of *120*321#, select more, select navWellness and follow the prompts.
"Vaccinated customers have until 31 December to enter the competition and stand a chance to win up to R6 million in the lucky draw," says Govindjee. "The last draw will take place in the first week of January 2022. We congratulate all those who have participated this year, and we look forward to more entries in the coming weeks," she concludes.