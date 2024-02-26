Understanding how to embrace the transformation of work across your organisation

Technology has impacted every aspect of our lives, from how we communicate and engage in social settings to how we work and even the very concept of a workplace. This new flexible approach to business practices has introduced a number of new business opportunities.

By embracing digital transformation, organisations across the board can no longer deny the inherent benefits and need to become future-ready. Although the degree and nature of this transformation may vary from industry to industry, and even business to business, every employer should be seeking out ways to harness technology to connect and empower their people to work seamlessly, safely and effectively – anywhere at any time. However, for many, embracing digital workplace transformation is daunting. Rather than allowing these businesses to be left behind, Vodacom Business is encouraging all organisations, regardless of size, to “Turn to Us” as a partner in transforming their business to become future fit. Vodacom Business has identified three key pillars in the transformation process and identified XaaS solutions to address the challenges of each. Work

A key challenge for many organisations is how to transition from remote work to smart work. This transition to future fitness requires incorporating advanced technologies, flexible strategies and data-driven approaches, which will enhance productivity and efficiency while ensuring employee engagement, and maintaining the safety of an increasing digital workspace. While 89% of organisations have adopted a Multicloud environment, often coupled with Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, organisations simply having these tools at their disposal does not mean they are getting the best out of their solution. Vodacom Business’s Cloud, Security and IoT offerings give you access to tailor-made solutions that leverage our hyperscaler partnerships. Our integrated approach ensures businesses get the most out of their technology with maximum speed to market, top security and the support they need to boost innovation. As a mobile network provider, Vodacom is uniquely positioned to offer organisations a holistic solution that incorporates appropriate business internet solutions for business’s needs, giving them access to hassle-free XaaS, all from one provider. Workplace

Employers across industries have been forced to embrace work from home (WFH) or hybrid working models. Although this trend was officially brought about by the pandemic, WFH was already becoming popular well before 2020 as employees sought out better work-life balance. Interestingly, this move has increased productivity quite significantly. A recent report showed that employees are 47% more productive on average when working from home versus in an office setting. As a result, the definition of a workplace has shifted significantly. This has given rise to the concept of a remote office. This future-focused way of looking at office space allows organisations to address the pressing need for consistent, stable connectivity for their workforce when working remotely. The Vodacom Business Remote Office is the next generation of solutions offering employees better opportunities to connect, collaborate and remain productive, even for departments that are difficult to transform such as call centres. In addition, modern workplace bundles help keep this expanding digital footprint secure. Workforce

An organisation’s workforce is its single biggest asset. Amid changing employee expectations, retaining and attracting requires offering flexible work solutions. However, balancing this need for flexibility, with declining company culture, and the need for up skilling of existing employees poses a challenge. Vodacom Business offers a range of employee engagement and security tools which help to boost employee interaction, as well as attract and retain top talent by allowing for flexibility. These mobile-first solutions are protected by Vodacom’s Secure Device Management solutions, giving employers the power to secure, monitor and manage employees’ smart devices while fostering a positive company culture. Ensuring an organisation is future fit means going beyond incorporating technology. A genuinely future fit organisation is one that leverages the best technologies to support employees, drive efficiency and communication in all business processes. To unlock your organisations potential, Vodacom Business invites businesses of all sizes to “Turn to Us” to help them turn challenges into possibilities.