Unlock your potential with Golden Key Southern Africa

Academic achievement with a degree from a reputable higher education institution can go a long way in nailing your dream job. However, career success does not only depend on your academic qualifications, but also on your adjustability, resilience and perseverance when navigating the corporate ebb and flow. Being appointed in your dream job is only the beginning of an important journey. Balancing work with your personal life; dealing with demanding clients, co-workers, and managers; time and stress management; and criticism are only some of the workplace woes to expect.

Golden Key Southern Africa (GKSA) understands that the transition from student life to corporate life can be more difficult than anticipated. About 150 000 top performing graduate and undergraduate students from 19 higher education institutions in South Africa are currently members of GKSA, which inspires and equips students to realise their full potential through advancing academics, leadership, and service. GKSA is part of the Golden Key International Honour Society (GKIHS) - the world’s largest collegiate society for top performing graduate and undergraduate students. GKIHS was established in the US in 1977, while Golden Key Southern Africa was founded in 2000. Approximately 150 000 top performing graduate and undergraduate students from 19 higher education institutions in South Africa are currently members of GKSA. Golden Key membership benefits

Every year, first year students who are among the top 15%, or with a minimum average of 65%, in their bachelor studies at universities or NQF7 (completed advanced diploma), are eligible to join GKSA and are invited to sign up. For a once-off, lifetime membership joining fee of R770, a member gains immediate free access to benefits valued at R21 674. These benefits focus on improving members’ skills to connect, access, and develop their personal and professional attributes to ease the transition to their corporate careers. Professional and soft skills development

Member benefits also include academic recognition at international level, networking and volunteering, participation in national and international leadership summits, and mentoring. Although GKSA, through its corporate and educational partners, offers numerous professional development and leadership training opportunities at discounted prices, the international Golden Key Academy (GKA), which is unique to GKHIS, includes more than 350 hours of online training videos and weekly webinars, with access to a vast library of content material. The content is created by experienced, knowledgeable industry experts, many of whom are also members of GKIHS. It covers practical skills training on leadership, personal finance, study skills, workplace readiness, effective communication, and self-care. Members can access the Golden Key Academy any time from anywhere in the world, because all content is digital. Servant leadership Each Golden Key chapter at the 19 campuses across South Africa organises community outreach and fundraising programmes to engage with local communities. During 2021, 21 908 GKSA members participated in 538 community projects comprising 4 864 community service hours and touching 14 725 lives.

Dr Elmie Castleman, director of GKSA, explains that community engagement is part of servant leadership, a philosophy in which the goal of the leader is to serve. “This is different from traditional leadership where the leader's main focus is on the success of the company or organisation, and where people work to serve the leader. A servant leader, on the other hand, shares power, puts the needs of the employees first, and assists in developing others to excel. This principle supports interdependence on the basis of raising a village/community. “At Golden Key, we see a golden thread that links servant leadership, community projects, and ‘Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu’, which means: ‘A person is a person because of other people, or I am because you are, and you are because we are’.” Scholarships and internships

Among the most rewarding benefits of GKSA membership is the annual scholarship process, with a combined value of as much as R500 000 per year. The annual scholarship application deadlines are in June and December. GKSA members – even new members who join up now – can still apply until mid-December 2022 to be considered for one of several scholarships that will be awarded early in 2023. The most recent scholarship winners responded as follows: “My journey with Golden Key has left me with a lasting impression of opportunities and bright horizons.” - Krisantha Moodley

“Thank you to Golden Key for providing abundant resources and opportunities to be the best version of myself every day. I hope that this recognition can serve as an inspiration to others.” - Denisha Labuschagne “I am earnestly grateful for the platforms that the Golden Key International continues to create for members like myself to reach our full potential as leaders.” - Obriel Maposa “The Virtual Goes Viral Summit did not disappoint. The human connection was still there, the platform was easy to use, and speakers as well as the session topics were phenomenal” - MeniQue Haasbroek.

“To be recognised by the most prestigious international honour society in the world is an indescribable feeling … I could not be prouder of my association with it.” - Melt Hugo Contact [email protected] for more information about Golden Key Southern Africa Want to know if you qualify? Click here to submit an online eligibility