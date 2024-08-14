Virgin Atlantic - Championing innovation, inclusivity and sustainability in air travel

By Marc Harding, Country Manager – South Africa, Virgin Atlantic Air travel is far more than merely transporting people from one destination to another; it's about the magic that happens in between and the reason for the journey itself. Whether it’s reuniting with family, making those bucket list dreams come true or soaking in new cultures – air travel is all about those unforgettable moments.

Right now, aviation is at a crossroads with more people flying, the planet heating up and inclusivity taking centre stage. At Virgin Atlantic, as we toast to our fabulous 40th anniversary, we're doubling down on innovation, inclusivity and sustainability. These aren’t just buzzwords for us – they're critical pillars that have been and will continue to be our focus moving forward. Innovating the skies for the future According to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), if current growth is maintained, by 2036 air travel could be raking in 15.5 million jobs and an incredible $1.5 trillion for the global economy. And how do we keep this mile high party going? Innovation, that's how! From the birth of the jet engine to biometric boarding passes and efficient air traffic systems, innovation isn’t just a nice-to-have – it’s a must-have to ensure continued success.

And it’s not all just tech wizardry. Think comfier seats, quieter cabins and better service – all brought to life through innovation. When Virgin Atlantic rolled out individual seatback screens in every class, followed by (much-needed) onboard bars and social spaces for romantic dinners, wine tastings or a chill game of cards, and then topped it off with lie-flat beds in Upper Class and a shiny new Premium Economy Class, the whole flying experience took off to new heights. Suddenly, flying wasn’t just about getting from A to B; it became an enjoyable experience in itself. Innovation isn’t just about making every flight feel like a mini-vacation; it also drives job creation and boosts economies worldwide. It’s how we stay ahead and keep the skies a place of wonder. Empowering inclusivity and authenticity

Once upon a time, flying was a fancy affair for the elite. But thankfully, times have changed. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicts 8.2 billion of us will be flying by 2037. To keep up, we need to make sure air travel is for everyone, everywhere. Airlines and airports should create spaces that are welcoming and respectful of people from all backgrounds, regardless of race, religion or nationality. Equally important is that this gesture of inclusivity must extend to employees; it’s about our amazing crew too. At Virgin Atlantic, our eclectic team is our sensational "secret sauce". We’ve rolled out a new gender identity policy that lets our crew express themselves fully with gender-neutral uniforms, optional make-up, visible tattoos, pronoun badges and more. We’re all about creating a safe, welcoming space where everyone feels they belong. By celebrating our differences, we build a team that’s happy, loyal and ready to take on the world - looking fabulous and comfortable in their own skin. And that’s the kind of culture that propels us to success.

In an era marked by increasing prejudice, where fear of "otherness" is rampant, creating an inclusive workplace is more important than ever. Flying towards a greener future Climate change is the challenge of our time, and aviation has to clean up its act. The industry, a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, must mitigate its footprint for long-term viability and fortunately, there are many opportunities to embrace this. Enter Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF). SAF can cut carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel and we’re all in on this green revolution. Our historic Flight100, the first flight powered entirely by SAF, saved 95 tonnes of CO2 and marked a significant milestone in our journey. And we’re just getting started. Our goal? Net-zero emissions by 2050; so watch this space.

Yes, we are big on personality but we’re also big on giving back. Change for Children, the genius brainchild of Joan Branson, collects spare change from our passengers to support community projects around the world. Passports for Change takes this even further by enabling rapid responses to crises globally – from war zones to pandemic hotspots. No matter where we fly, we’re committed to making the world a better place and driving positive change wherever necessary. As we celebrate 40 fabulous years, it’s a perfect time to reflect on how we’ve redefined air travel with innovation, inclusivity and sustainability. From shaking up the industry as a cheeky start-up to becoming a major player, we’re committed to keeping that pioneering spirit alive. As we work to maintain our networks in South Africa and expand in North America, India and the Middle East with a pioneering spirit, we're excited about the future which has new advancements, new destinations, endless possibilities and lots of fun along the way.