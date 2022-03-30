Want to upgrade your lifestyle? Take a look at The Parks Lifestyle Apartments, Riversands

If you’re looking to upgrade your lifestyle and give your family a home they really deserve, look no further than The Parks Lifestyle Apartments @ Riversands.

This stunning development offers the ideal rental apartment to residents looking for a convenient, secure and value for money lifestyle located in the fast-growing Riversands development, adjacent to Steyn City in Fourways. The development boasts a secure gatehouse manned 24/7 as well as a clubhouse with restaurant, executive bar, comprehensive gym (with free weekly classes), cinema, games room and even a beauty salon and spa. Outdoor facilities include braai pavilions, tennis courts, soccer fields, basketball courts, two swimming pools, walking trails and children’s play areas. This year, the development will open a new Super Splash Waterpark with four super-tubes, a splash zone and a beach area with real sea sand. Continuing Houss Rentals’ unmatched lifestyle offering, tenants also benefit from a variety of free weekly activities making The Parks Lifestyle Apartments an unbelievable environment to live in. The estate has its own Early Bird Educare Pre-school and SPARK Riversands Primary School. Tight security measures are implemented to ensure the safety of all residents and their families.

Development features: Bachelor, 1-bed, 2-bed and 3-bed apartments to rent

Sizes range from 33m² – 74m²

Rent from R4,500pm – R9,500pm

Modern open plan layouts with quality finishes

Tight security with biometric fingerprint access

Walking trails through the parkland environment

Best value for money lifestyle in the Fourways area

Close proximity to retail centres like the new Makro store

Free WiFi in each apartment

Clubhouses with swimming pools and tennis courts

Children’s play areas

Care-free living as maintenance is included

Free weekly activities and social events for kids and adults Bring your family home. Join us at The Parks Lifestyle Apartments @ Riversands and get the most out of your next rental! For more information or enquiries, get in touch with our rentals agents:

