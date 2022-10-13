WATCH: 5 reasons to invest in the new COWRIE cryptocurrency

Have R18 to spare? Invest in COWRIE, get rewarded, and give back. Have you always wanted to invest in cryptocurrency but were put off by the cost, the stories of people losing millions, or just because it seems risky?

What if we told you that you could join the digital currency revolution risk-free? That you were guaranteed your money back, even if you decided 27 years from now that crypto is not for you? And what if investing in your future meant you could help uplift needy and disadvantaged South African communities without any extra effort or cost on your part? Well, now you can, with COWRIE.

Launched on 18 July 2022 to commemorate Nelson Mandela’s birthday, COWRIE is a world-first community-based empowerment currency that promotes inclusion and prioritises giving back. Available exclusively to South Africans during the ICO, COWRIE is an affordable cryptocurrency that comes with a money-back guarantee, great rewards, and built-in safeguards to reduce risk and strip away barriers to entry.

Watch the video below to find out more:

Here are a few good reasons to buy COWRIE. 1. It’s affordable: Invest in crypto for less than a cup of coffee You can buy COWRIE for only R0.60 per coin during the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) and subsequent releases.

The minimum purchase is 30 COWRIE, so for just R18.00—less than the price of a cup of coffee—you can become a cryptocurrency investor. Why so cheap? Because it’s important to us that every South African has an opportunity to join the digital revolution. Many missed out on the Bitcoin rush, which is why only South Africans will be able to buy COWRIE during the ICO and subsequent coin offerings. That said, you can choose to sell your COWRIE to international investors when it lists on two prominent cryptocurrency exchanges—LBank and OVEX— within the MyCowrie wallet.

2. It’s risk-free with a money-back guarantee You've probably heard that investing in cryptocurrency is risky because prices change quickly, and demand goes up and down. Not with COWRIE.

COWRIE comes with a money-back guarantee. If you no longer want your COWRIE, we’ll buy them back from you for the same amount that you paid for them—even if the price drops. This offer stands for the next 27 years—the length of time that Nelson Mandela spent in prison for opposing South Africa’s apartheid system. There will only be 1.4 billion COWRIE tokens, which will be locked in a Smart Contract and released over a period of 27 years. 183 million coins will be up for grabs during the ICO stage. More tokens will be released over the next 26 years, on Nelson Mandela Day (18 July), in limited quantities of 46,664,000 coins each year (yup, that’s Mandela’s prisoner number).

This strategy—as well as a R1 million limit per buyer—ensures fair access to COWRIE and prevents people from buying huge quantities, eliminating the possibilities of whales. Bottom line? You have nothing to lose when you invest in COWRIE. But you do have a lot to gain. 3. Rewards compound the longer you hold on to your COWRIE

You can earn up to 15% in COWRIE coins back every year—that’s better than the best cash interest rate currently available. Here’s how it works: Suppose you buy 100 COWRIE for R60.

In that case, you could be rewarded with another 15 COWRIE (15%) in year one, taking your total investment to 115 COWRIE. Because rewards compound, the longer you keep your COWRIE, the more you get: In year two, you could get 17.25 COWRIE back (15% of 115), taking your total to 132.25 coins.

In year three, you could earn 19.8 COWRIE back (15% of 132.25), giving you 152 coins.

In year four, you could get 22.8 COWRIE back (15% of 152), taking you up to 174.9 COWRIE.

And on and on it grows. At this stage, your R60 has grown to R105 (assuming the price of COWRIE hasn’t increased, which we believe it will).

If you had put that R60 into a bank savings account, it would be worth about R73 in four years, based on the best interest rates you can get today (around 5%). But that’s not all. You could also earn 5% commission when you refer a friend during the ICO. COWRIE is the gift that keeps on giving. 4. Help others by investing in your future

The best part about COWRIE is that by investing in your future, you also invest in others. Every year, we invest 30% of the issued coins into The Community Upliftment Trust, a trust dedicated to uplifting needy communities in South Africa. COWRIE is the first cryptocurrency in the world to support such an initiative aimed at democratising and aiding welfare needs. It is run by a board of independent trustees and includes mechanisms to ensure incorruptibility, radical transparency, and democracy.

The more COWRIE South Africans buy, the more South Africans will benefit. As the price of COWRIE rises, you’ll not only earn more profit, but we’ll be able to allocate more funds to community and social development. By buying COWRIE, you help make a real difference. And you’ll get a say in what community projects the Trust supports. 5. It’s backed by leading tech and legal experts

COWRIE was created by Virtual Nation Builders (VNB), a Web3 technology company that is 30% owned by Schindlers Si Attorneys, a leading blockchain law firm. The convergence of blockchain technology and law is significant because it allows us to harness the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Web3 to facilitate real socio-economic development. VNB recently made headlines with the record sale of the world’s first heritage non-fungible token (NFT) of Nelson Mandela’s warrant for arrest. The NFT raised R1.9 million ($130,000) in an auction to help fund the Liliesleaf Museum Heritage Site.