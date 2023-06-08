WATCH: Gain crucial skills in strategic foresight with these workshops from SAIPA & Invictus Leader

In our busy modern world, the only thing we can rely on is that things will change.

In the past few years, we have seen a global pandemic, an ongoing war, social and political unrest, the rise of remote work and other momentous shifts that have changed the face of the business landscape. In light of the constant need to meet new challenges, planning for the future requires a significant amount of strategic thinking. That being said, the future brings more than just challenges. Preparing for future changes in behaviour, market trends and purchasing habits can lead to a wealth of opportunities, giving any business – big or small – a significant competitive edge. So how can we prepare for what’s to come?

The answer is deceptively simple: strategic foresight and planning. This is a structured and systematic way of anticipating and better preparing for the changes that the future will bring. By exploring the possibilities of the next few years, businesses are able to assess the opportunities and challenges of various plausible futures. Using these insights, companies are then able to make better decisions today, and will prepare them for tomorrow. With the proper preparation, you can not only save your business from becoming redundant, but reach a lew level of productivity and performance in 2023 and beyond.

Watch the video below to find out more: To empower professionals and business owners with the knowledge they need to transform their company into a future-fit business, SAIPA and Invictus Leader are presenting two valuable workshops.

Future-Fit Your Business: Strategies for accelerating growth and innovation (4 July 2023) Designed for business leaders, managers and strategists, this workshop will be invaluable for those responsible for future planning, growth and innovation. It will help you design crucial strategies for future-proofing your business, with practical steps to assist you in developing an action plan for the next big thing. Empowering SMEs: A comprehensive workshop for business success and sustainability (6 July 2023)

Tailored for owners, managers and key players in SMEs and startups, this workshop will be beneficial for professionals tasked with navigating the complexities of today's business environment. Experts in marketing, mental health and access to finance will join this session to provide valuable advice to help you grow your business. Both workshops will be held at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways from 8:30am to 4pm on their respective dates.

The workshops will be led by Ravi VS, a Founder, CEO and Chief Foresight Strategist with over 30 years of experience in 32 countries. Ravi is recognised as a leading authority in strategic foresight, foresight leadership and future thinking, delivering coaching, mentoring, advisory, facilitation and teaching to over 30 of the world’s most respected companies, more than 5000 individuals, and over 1000 workshops. His focus is on helping leaders and managers understand how organisations invest in the future, how to create strategies that leverage trends, and how to develop strategic plans for the ‘future of x’. Invictus Leader, SAIPA’s partner in presenting the workshops, is an Invictus Group initiative. Invictus Group helps organisations to think ahead by engaging foresight-driven insights, providing a competitive advantage by leveraging all the new opportunities that rapid social and technological progress is creating. Over the last 30 years, Invictus Group has worked with 10 000 businesses and over 1 million people in 54 countries.