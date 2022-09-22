Watch: How CCBSA, together with their partners is playing a role to achieve a world without waste

This September Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa launched its nationwide campaign to highlight its efforts in bringing to life its World Without Waste global strategy.
Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste vision is an ambitious sustainable packaging strategy that has at its core, a commitment to collect or recycle a bottle or can for each one it sells by 2030 and make 100% of its packaging recyclable by 2025.
Also, in line with this vision, through better and smart packaging design, the company has committed to using at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030.
Thirdly, the company aims to achieve this ambition by forging meaningful partnerships as they place a strong emphasis on the role of collaboration and believes no entity can realise this vision on its own.