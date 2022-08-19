WATCH: How the growth of blockchain technology catapults digital assets into the mainstream

Though NFTs have been around since 2014, 2021 was the year this novel technology broke through conventions, disrupting the world of collecting. Over the past 12 months, the NFT scene has evolved rapidly. And now there is a real, audited, insured NFT backed by one of the most highly graded, sought-after coin sets South Africa has ever produced. Understand the motivation behind the tokenisation of the R18 million ZAR coin collection and the collaboration between The South African Gold Coin Exchange ( SAGCE) & The Scoin Shop and South African NFT marketplace Momint.

SAGCE & The Scoin Shop has over 45 years of experience bringing gold coins and collectables to South Africa. With exclusive relationships alongside the world’s most prestigious mints, established traditional retail shops, an eCommerce site, a cryptocurrency payment option, and a collaboration with Troygold, SAGCE & The Scoin Shop are always chasing innovation. They continue to reshape the industry by listening to clients, anticipating needs, redefining opportunities, and ensuring that gold is for everyone. SAGCE & The Scoin Shop have always embraced the future and are now responding to the next frontier, NFT assets. This ZAR coin collection NFT is unique because it is backed by one of the most highly graded, sought-after coin sets South Africa has ever produced. This is not a picture of a rock or a mutant ape; this is real, audited and insured. SAGCE & The Scoin Shop have pioneered a partnership with Momint to demonstrate how the blockchain is revolutionising asset ownership. Once only the domain of the wealthiest numismatists, this tokenisation will enable fractionalised ownership of this priceless collection, lowering the entry point for enthusiastic collectors to a price as low as $200.

Momint, a South African Web 3.0 tech firm, has tokenised an exclusive Complete Denomination Coin Proof set of the old Zuid-Afrikaansche Republiek (ZAR) coinage for the digital era. Collectively known as the original Krugerrands, the coins occupy a unique place in South African history and have only grown in legend and value. Now a new generation of collectors can get their hands on a piece of this iconic collectable set. To ensure the accessibility of the collection, the Momint marketplace supports the purchase of NFTs using a credit card and generates a crypto wallet for each user. No prior crypto or blockchain experience is required to purchase a Scoin token. Since the ZAR-era coins were first minted in 1874, beginning with the Burgersponde, they have proven to be an outstanding store of value over their nearly 150-year history. Worth a face value of 1 ZAR in 1893, the ‘Een Pond’ coin alone is worth more than R240,000 today.

The complete set being tokenised includes the ten denominations of ZAR coins that were minted before the South African War (also referred to as the Second Anglo-Boer War) of 1899 and is worth an estimated R18 million. The holders of the tokens will gain part ownership in the actual physical collection. This initiative comes at an ideal time with the global economy poised for recession and gold widely accepted as the safest alternative asset class in times of economic uncertainty. Numismatics (coins) made of precious metals have been around since the 5th century and have been a medium of exchange and representation of money ever since. Buyers of physical precious metals are motivated by the fact that gold and silver provide a safe store of value, are a currency hedge, combat inflationary concerns and can be moved around.

