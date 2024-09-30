When passion meets purpose: GPF’s workforce

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce and owner of TIME Magazine once said: “Acquiring the right talent is the most important key to growth. Hiring was – and still is – the most important thing we do.” The Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) shares the same conviction and takes great care in who it employs and how they contribute to GPF’s aim to develop the next generation of property development experts focusing on youth, women and people with disabilities.

An agency of the Gauteng Human Settlements department, GPF’s mandate is to combine resources from the private and public sectors to speed up the development of affordable rental housing near amenities and economic opportunities. Its aim is to enhance the socio-economic state of Gauteng communities. In keeping with this, GPF seeks out talented and passionate employees who can contribute to this vision - and one such recruit is Nontuthuzelo Mntuyedwa. Mntuyedwa joined GPF as a Project Costing Analyst in 2023. In the past year, she has seen an alignment in her role with her passion to support the betterment of less fortunate communities, improving their quality of life through meaningful development projects. With a BTech in Quantity Surveying from Nelson Mandela University, Mntuyedwa’s career spans more than half a decade working in both the private and public sector. She says that the solid impact her work has is one of her main motivators.

“My biggest career inspiration comes from seeing the tangible results of my work and how it changes people’s lives. The opportunity to make a positive difference in people’s living conditions keeps me focused and driven. This inspiration motivates me to continuously strive for excellence and to ensure that every project has a meaningful and positive impact,” she says. As a Project Costing Analyst, Mntuyedwa’s role includes ensuring that every project is financially viable and aligned with GPF's mission. “My work in managing project costs ensures that limited resources are used effectively to benefit as many people as possible. “This role has allowed me to deepen my understanding of cost management and financial forecasting in the context of community-driven projects. GPF emphasises not just affordability but also sustainability and inclusivity in housing development. Working on these projects has broadened my perspective on how to create value, while ensuring that housing solutions meet the needs of underserved communities,” says Mntuyedwa.