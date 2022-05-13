Why you should consider a start-up for your next career move

A recent survey from recruiter Robert Waters has revealed that half of South Africa's most-experienced professionals have identified a role in a start-up as their next career move. It's not surprising then that the headcount at South African start-ups increased by 20% in the last year.

And with The World Bank billing start-ups as South Africa's "biggest job-creating opportunity", the focus is swiftly shifting to start-ups as the answer to everything from job creation to career growth. Here’s why you should consider making a move to a start-up:

Supercharge your career It can be difficult for leaders to see your involvement in a traditional corporate environment. In a start-up, that all changes.

In these dynamic environments, team members take on many responsibilities, giving you ample opportunity to showcase your contribution and impact early on. These companies also usually have flat structures, giving you direct access to the founders of the business and senior leaders from day one.

High growth opportunities Similarly, start-up businesses offer more growth opportunities than traditional corporate structures. Start-ups move quicker. They make decisions faster. And within these fast-paced environments, there are many opportunities to rapidly grow your breadth of experience, both inside and outside your chosen field. So much so that some business leaders have likened working in a start-up more akin to a practical MBA, giving employees a broader understanding of how a business runs than one could ever obtain through traditional corporate channels.

Be challenged

Waters' survey showed that 34% of professionals would move to a start-up for more challenging work. The actions and outputs of every start-up employee directly impacts company growth. Sure, this may sound like a lot of pressure, but it also creates purpose and motivation. Being directly responsible for the company's success creates meaning and responsibility that lends greater purpose to your work. It also means you're accountable and noticed when things go right!

Start-up culture The survey also revealed that 42% of professionals state that colleagues and culture are the most important factor when considering a new company. A strong culture of team spirit is especially true at start-ups, where small closely-knit teams become expert collaborators and problem-solvers to drive company growth.

Once again, flat structures and open management systems give employees direct access to senior management, often enabling them to experience the company ethos directly from the founders. Diverse teams The hallmark of a successful start-up business is the ability to attract a diverse range of talent, often out of the box thinkers, challenger mindsets and zealous personalities.

That means that the best person for the role gets hired, irrespective of their background, culture or beliefs. The result is a dynamic and stimulating environment where problem-solving and efficiency reign supreme and team members can draw on various perspectives to get the job done. An engaged company culture, purpose driven work and value alignment is the golden thread to attracting and retaining their people. Companies like iKhokha, one of South Africa's fastest-growing financial technology companies, are actively recruiting top talent to enhance their product offerings.