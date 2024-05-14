Wigwag launches Webflow and Squarespace payment integration

This integration will enable Webflow and Squarespace entrepreneurs, designers and website builders to accept localised payment methods in South Africa for the first time.

WigWag , powered by payments infrastructure leader Stitch , has announced a partnership with e-commerce hosting platform Foxy.io to bring Webflow and Squarespace e-commerce payment capabilities to South Africa.

In South Africa, consumers are spending about 10% of their disposable income on e-commerce - and 63% of e-commerce shoppers suggest that easy and secure payments play a role in choosing one retailer over another. With WigWag, Foxy integration merchants can now offer their customers a simple, secure and localised checkout experience that ensures seamless transactions every time.

"We are thrilled to partner with Webflow and Squarespace to make e-commerce more accessible and convenient for businesses in South Africa," says Danielle Laity, general manager at Wigwag.

"With this integration, entrepreneurs and website builders can now offer both local and international customers a seamless checkout experience, while ultimately driving local growth and success in the ever-expanding e-commerce market."