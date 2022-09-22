With SMBs in mind, HP launches industry first cartridge-free Laser Tank Printer: providing cost-effective, high quality, hassle-free printing

To navigate an increasingly challenging economy, and position themselves for long-term growth, small business owners need new processes, ways of working and technologies to boost their productivity.

Over 80 percent of small businesses rely on printing to run their business, according to a survey of small business owners conducted with Morning Consult. Yet, 55 percent say they do not have time to manage the technology. One small business owner surveyed said, “Managing printers is not a very efficient use of time or energy.” HP demonstrates its commitment to small businesses with the introduction of the innovative HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2600s – a device created for entrepreneurs and small business owners looking for high-quality, cost-efficient resources in all facets of their business. While small and medium-size businesses have seen significant growth in recent years, South African entrepreneurs and businesses have had to contend with a contracting economy on the back on of a global pandemic, with many reporting the need to curb their business expenditure to survive.

A reality that has meant that many entrepreneurs and business owners remain in search of business solutions that meet their “evolving” needs. The latest innovation from HP boasts intuitive and promising features along with the newest printing technologies to better support the next generation of entrepreneurs and business owners by streamlining print management and ensuring cost-effective longevity between ink refills. The LaserJet Tank MFP 2600s is introduced as having the most innovative toner management system. The cartridge-free performance significantly tones down the running costs besides decreasing the hassles of replacing toner cartridges, mostly noted on standard devices. Instead, users will use HP’s toner refilling solution – a process that is touted to be seamless, straightforward and requires only a handful of seconds.

With the tremendous growth of small businesses over the last two years around the globe, HP has a unique position to bring budding entrepreneurs and small business owners, products that they need to navigate their business journeys. The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2600s is a premier offering combining incredible performance with hassle-free print management. This addition to HP’s LaserJet series, with comprehensive features, underscores the company’s commitment to helping small businesses thrive through efficient, easy-to-use solutions. For those with high-volume printing needs, the HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2600s features automatic duplex printing, a 40-sheet auto document feed support and a 50,000-page long-life imaging drum to ensure consistent, exceptional printing, even with daily use. Users can also seamlessly connect using the best-in-class HP Smart app, enabling remote printing from a mobile smartphone plus access advanced scanning features with Smart Advance. Advanced security features, supported by HP Wolf Essential secure, are also incorporated throughout to ensure sensitive data stays protected.

Key highlights and features of the HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2600s include: The only cartridge free laser printer