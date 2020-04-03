With the Covid-19 crisis professionals need extra support more than ever

The current state of emergency around Covid-19 has caused increased levels of stress, anxiety and depression not only in South Africa, but around the world. These times are difficult for everyone, but even more so for those in business who experience additional pressures in terms of the enormous level of responsibility that they carry. The pressure is intense and constant, and its challenging to maintain composure under continual stress. The only way we are going to beat this as a nation is by ensuring that our professionals remain at the top of their game. You need to become the best version of yourself, in order to cope with future challenges. We know that a balanced lifestyle and healing incorporate not only your physical health, but also your mental and emotional well-being. Sometimes asking for help, especially when you’re the one in charge, can prove to be one of the most difficult things for anyone to do, but it’s vital to develop this skill. It’s become evident lately with the changes in the world how essential relationships are and that we all need each other. While the world heals, take the time to ensure that you do too. Focus on your personal growth within the comfort of indulgent luxury. Reclaim your life and find the balance that you deserve, while re-evaluating your priorities and restoring self-respect. All you may need is time to reset and gain clarity and perspective for the way forward, with the guidance of our experienced professional therapeutic team.

Focus on your personal growth with the comfort of indulgent luxury at White River Manor. Pic: Supplied.

Intensive one-on-one emotional therapy is contrasted with stimulating group sessions, all facilitated by specialised professionals. The therapeutic program is tailored to your individual needs in order to provide maximum benefit and to allow you to focus on the issues you identify, as we have consultant professionals available in every field of specialty.

A wide variety of exercise options is available in addition to a fully-equipped gym with a personal trainer and exclusive classes on offer. Take the time out afterwards to wind down and experience the ultimate pleasure of relaxation at our luxury spa, with a full range of treatments available to ensure you stay pampered in the style that you are accustomed to. Indulge your senses and emerge feeling refreshed and restored.

Gourmet meals and classic fine foods form part of a delightful mouth-watering menu to fulfill your culinary pleasures, as the exquisite flavours of fresh healthy food prepared by professional chefs will help to restore essential nutrients to your body. Alternatively, our well-stocked “Milk Bar” with favourite treats, a specialised drinks selection and a snack menu will ensure that every need is satisfied. Please note dietitians are available.

Feel at home in your private villa, as we endeavour to exceed your 5-star expectations, combining classic décor with absolute comfort, as sleep is essential. Personalised treatment is standard practice for us, as we strive for excellence in meeting your high expectations.

Our desire was to create the perfect environment for healing to occur, and we are honoured to be situated in one of the most beautiful parts of the world.



Spending some time in nature in conjunction with our holistic approach will revitalize your body, mind and soul at White River Manor. Pic: Supplied

Numerous custom-made excursions are available within these superb surroundings to ensure that you find both adventure and peace while rediscovering your sense of wonder. Take this opportunity to explore the perfect combination of exclusive activities while having fun and making new friends and creating special memories that you will treasure for life.

Choose from a range of stunning adventure options, local sports, exciting aerial and conservation activities or scenic day tours exploring the iconic beauty of this natural region.

Confidentiality is paramount and we treat each of our clients with the absolute professionalism that they deserve. Our therapeutic team is highly qualified and specialised in order to provide you with a variety of treatment options as part of our individualised program, and we provide a wide variety of therapeutic options including CBT, DBT, and specialised trauma-therapies.

Our passion is to provide quality in every area of service to ensure your complete ease of mind, and assurance of excellence. We know that often people turn to substances or unhealthy coping mechanisms for relief from the pressures of life, and our aim is to equip you to cope, no matter what challenges life may hold in the future.

Rest assured in the knowledge that we have implemented numerous safety measures and protocols to ensure the protection of our sheltered community from the Covid-19 virus. Your health and wellness are top priorities, as we know that you deserve the best that life has to offer.

