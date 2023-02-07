Your kids need educational tech – can you afford not to have it?

Gone are the days when technology and devices were reserved for high school or university. Today, learners of all ages are exposed to learning digitally via tablets or laptops, with children as young as three years old doing word and image association on apps. In an article in Parent Circle, Dr Carolyn Jaynes, a learning designer for Leapfrog Enterprises, says that by the age of three, many children are active media users and can benefit from electronic media with educational content.

Many children are active media users and can benefit from electronic media with educational content. Picture: Supplied. “This content often uses strategies such as repeating an idea, presenting images and sounds that capture attention, and using child rather than adult voices for the characters. There are many games and interactive activities on mobile devices that are not necessarily about school subjects, but are still useful for children and beyond pure entertainment," she says. Footing the bill for this sort of tech can be tough for many parents. An entry level iPad can set you back at least R7 000. African Bank says that offering financial support for parents who find themselves in this predicament is what its two innovative new products are all about. Tech Deals, which come at price points virtually unbeatable in the mobile space, are exclusively available to African Bank MyWORLD customers.

What’s more, African Bank is financing these Tech Deals through a new loan offering, Tech Credit, which has a market leading low interest rate of 12% over 24 months. This means that customers get access to tech gadgets and devices not only at some of the most competitive prices in the market, but also on the best terms for their budgets. Tech Deals at African Bank are offered as “device only” or as “device with network” packages, with the offers valid for phones, laptops, wi-fi routers and tablets.

The applicable packages are available in branches or on the website. School-going children should be given access to the technology they need to stay competitive and get the best education possible. Learners of all ages are exposed to learning digitally via tablets or laptops. Picture: Supplied. For parents with older kids away at university, there’s just as much use for a good mobile device with data, such as the deals offered by African Bank. With the right device, video calls to children who are studying far away are also made easy - ensuring you can keep loved ones close even over great distances.

