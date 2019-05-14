The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the most anticipated releases of 2019. It was also the most talked-about smartphone.



The P30 Pro is saluted as leading the charge in the battle of high-tech smartphones. It is also praised for being a gamechanger.





Of course, I wanted to see if it lives up to the hype.





Let's start with the battery life. This is certainly one of the key aspects that Huawei is focused on with all their new releases. The P30 Pro comes with a whopping 4200 MAH battery. This will get you comfortably through a full day - and possibly the following morning - even with heavy usage.





When you need a charge, The P30 Pro has a supercharging option. When you are on the go and time is of the essence, this is a heaven-sent option.





The one aspect of the phone that got my attention was testing the volume and sound quality. To Huawei’s credit, it got a thumbs up from me. The sound was crystal clear and almost as loud as my Bluetooth speaker. The only downside, though, is that it doesn’t have stereo speakers. As a result, you don't get that full, deep and bassy sound when you really need to dance, even if you have two left feet.





The smartphone oozes quality when you hold it. You can tell they put a lot of money into the look and feel of this product. You can't help but feel a sense of pride when you are holding this phone, especially with its curved edges thanks to the infinity curved display and ergonomic feel.





Now let’s talk colour - phones have to match personalities. Huawei caters for the more playful to the sophisticated of individuals. The Pearl While and Amber Sunshine colour option have been immensely popular. These are made of glass so they feel really good in the hand - but you will have to constantly wipe off those fingerprints.





Looking at the screen, it definitely has one of the brightest displays on the market - but it has a slightly lower resolution than the Mate 20 Pro. The quality when you indoors and outdoors is pretty decent.





Huawei has opted for the dew-drop notch with this display, which complements the phone quite nicely with very thin bezels.





One thing that really stuck out for me with the resolution would have to be the video quality, especially when watching in 4k. With screen quality this great, I can watch Game of Thrones without needing dragon fire to light up the screen. Gaming was also not too bad, The Kirin 980 processor handles this well with little to no effort.









Most of the hype with the P30 pro was around the quadruple camera and the ability to zoom in up to 50x!





The camera features a 40MP top camera, a 20MP centre camera and an 8MP Periscope camera at the bottom and the 4th lens being a time of flight (TOF) lens which is mainly used for blurring and bokeh effects.





As expected, Huawei certainly blew the competition out of the water with this once again! The night mode captures images with pinpoint quality even with the most minute amount of light on your subject and the aperture and pro modes really allow you to take shots that will be able to fool even the most trained eye into thinking this was shot with a top end DSLR.





The AI mode also pics up a lot faster than my current P20 pro and also does not wash out images as much as I find in the P20 Pro, which actually made me opt out of using it on a few occasions.





One of the biggest selling points that Huawei focused on with this phone is the zoom lens.





This is going to change the smartphone camera game and while it is not exactly lossless, I find it mindblowing that I can take a picture of a street name 2 blocks away and still read it clearly found this super impressive. I must say that for me personally as a person who generally does not use zoom features on a phone all that much, I did find instances where the extra zoom really came in handy.





In the past 3 months, phones coming out of Samsung and Huawei stable have been breaking the mould in terms of form and function. We now have folding phones and super zooming phones, which I am sure will only get better in the coming months.



