CAPE TOWN - The price of petrol will rise by between 25 and 29 cents per litre from the 4th of October, according to The Department of Energy.

Petrol will cost R14.01 inland and will cost R13.52 by the coast.

This is the first time since August 2014 that the inland price has penetrated R14.00/ litre mark.

The department also announced that the price of both grades of diesel will rise by 42 cents per litre.

Paraffin will go up by 39 cents per litre as well.

The department says that during the period under review average international prices of petrol, diesel and paraffin increased.

The rand to UD dollar fluctuation rate additionally played a part in increasing the petrol price.

The average Rand/US dollar exchange rate for the period September 1 to September 28 was R13.1317, by comparison to R13.2152 during the previous period.

This then lead to a lower influence to the fuels price on petrol, diesel and paraffin by 3.86 cents per litre, 3.78 cents per litre and 3.76 cents per litre respectively.

