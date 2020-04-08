Pick n Pay launches same day delivery service

JOHANNESBURG - Pick n Pay said on Tuesday it had launched a same day delivery service in partnership with the BOTTLES app called Grocery Essentials​ as South Africans are warned to stay home during the Covid-19 lockdown​.

The move comes amid South African consumers frustration at lengthy delays at retailers between placing online orders and the delivery of goods.

Pick n Pay and other retailers are trying to come up with innovative service during this period.





Online stores such as Takealot and Loot have also tweaked their business models to deliver essential goods during the Covid-19 crisis, which has also seen traditional online florist, NetFlorist delivering essential goods and fruit.





Pick n Pay said this partnership would see the retailer deliver essential groceries to customers directly from selected stores across the country.





The service does include some costs: R45 delivery fee and a R15 service fee.





​The retailer said ​the Grocery Essentials service was successfully piloted and it had​ already expanded to ​more than 70 stores in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban.





​"​More stores are expected to be introduced across the country​," it said. ​





BOTTLES is an on-demand alcohol delivery app that works in partnership with Pick n Pay. With the lockdown and the ban on alcohol sales, they re-engineered their app from alcohol to groceries in record time.





“Grocery Essentials will offer customers an easy and more efficient way to stay safe and top up every-day basic essential items – from milk and bread to cooking oil and nappies,” sa​id ​Jessica Knight, ​the h​ead of ​o​nline at Pick n Pay.





“We will continue to review products offered on the Grocery Essentials app based on customer feedback, and add the most popular items. We’ve already added over 600 new products since our pilot last week. We want to make this as convenient for customers as possible,” sa​id Knight.





Customers w​ould​ be able to place orders Monday to Saturday between 8am and 3pm, and on Sunday between 8am and 1pm. Items will be delivered until 7pm (Monday – Saturday) and 5pm on Sunday.





P​ick n Pay said p​ublic holiday delivery times m​ight​ vary and be confirmed on the Bottles app.





​How to use the app:





​All deliveries will be contactless. Customers can track their delivery on the app and the driver would​ notify the customer when they were outside before placing their order at their door or gate

Customers could find out if the Grocery Essentials is available in their area by downloading the BOTTLES app (www.pnp.co.za/bottles) and setting their location.

The app ​is available ​via the Apple App store or Google Play.

At this stage, customers w​ill not be able to earn Smart Shopper points when ordering off the app, but Pick n Pay said plans ​we​re in place to link Smart Shopper in time.





