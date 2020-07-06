Proudly SA: On youth and their perceptions of South African brands

JOHANNESBURG - On the very last day of Youth Month, Proudly SA engaged in a panel discussion on the topic of perceptions of South African brands, and how we can better entrench the support of these local brands and companies in the hearts and minds of young people. Africa might be the cradle of civilisation but in terms of its population, it is an extremely young continent with around 60 percent of the world’s youth residing here. That is a huge market for goods and services made on our continent and yet so much of our purchasing power is spent on imported items. Our apparent preference for imported products comes from the aspiration to own international labels but with youth unemployment at a record high, young people must recognise the power they have in their own wallets to determine their own futures. Buying local creates jobs. Buying imported goods exports jobs. On the youth panel discussion with Proudly SA’s Brand Manager, Siyabonga Zungu, were entrepreneur and local restaurant owner, Maps Maponyane as well as Wesley Vos who is the founder of Vosk Shoes. What was clear is that today’s youth want to know as much of the ‘why’ about your brand as the ‘what’. Why are you producing or creating your specific product and with what purpose behind your profit? How is your brand changing lives? Perhaps you have an environmental angle, or, like Vosk, are giving back to communities. For every pair of Vosk shoes or takkies sold, they donate a pair on. But above all, authenticity must be at the heart of your business. Know what you are, what you stand for and don’t pretend. Fake news might be a thing, but fake brands (not the same as counterfeit!) will soon be discarded by the discerning youth market. A brand must make the buyer feel good about themselves and not just feel good when they wear or consume your product, but they must get a real kick out of playing their part in your CSI journey.

With the massive leap forward in South Africa that e-commerce has made as a result of lockdown measures, young people are connected via smart phones, tablets and laptops to a plethora of new products and services. They have unfettered access to online shopping sites which have better and more secure payment systems, multiple delivery and collection options and have provided access to a wider market for young entrepreneurs such as Wesley.

If we are to change the economic narrative of this country, we must encourage entrepreneurship and buying local. There can be no doubt that we have the ability to produce top quality products. It is not a coincidence that many multinationals have chosen South Africa as a base for manufacturing including luxury brands such as Mercedes.

All the self confidence that the youth posses must translate into confidence in other South Africans doing great things. South African youth must look in their own back yards for excellence – Vosk Shoes, Laduma by MaXhosa, Tshepo’s Jeans, Skinny Sbu Socks, Sihle’s Brew Coffee amongst the many designers and creators that call South Africa home.

In line with celebrating local brands, Sharon Dee’s earworm song (although perhaps not one young people will know or remember!) Local is Lekker, sums it up best

Buy local to create jobs, young people. Create your own brand. Be authentic. Be real. Be out there.

Eustace Mashimbye is the chief executive of Proudly South African.

