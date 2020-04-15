PSG Konsult lifts earnings 8%, despite challenging market

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - PSG Konsult, the financial services group, lifted its earnings for the year to end February, despite a challenging market and weak local economy.

PSG Konsult on Tueday reported an 8 percent increase in recurring headline earnings to R644.41 million while recurring headline earnings per share also grew by 8 percent to 48.1 cents a share, despite longer-term structural deficits in the South African economy.

Its total assets under management increased by 3 percent to R230 billion and Gross written premium increased by 22 percent to R5.5bn.





However, its PSG Asset Management division reported a 12 percent decline in recurring headline earnings to R146.42m, impacted by the challenging market conditions which resulted in no performance fees being earned during the current year.





The division’s client assets under management decreased by 22 percent to R36.7 billion, due to a combination of market movements and net client outflows.





But a strong performance by PSG Insure and PSG Wealth managed to offset the asset management’s poor performance.

PSG Insure was the biggest performer, increasing its recurring headline earnings by 43 percent to R121.6m while PSG Wealth also achieved a double-digit growth of 11 percent in recurring headline earnings to R376.4m.





The strong performance by the two divisions ensured that the group increased its dividend by 10 percent to 22.5c a share.





Chief executive Francois Gouws admitted that it was a difficult year with the Covid-19 outbreak set to make it harder going forward.





“We are happy with an 8 percent growth in recurring headline earnings under the circumstances.





“In the past five years we invested around R1bn in systems and processes and it is only during the current year that we have started to see the benefits of lower marginal costs related to client service. Consequently, we expect that the growth in future costs will be at a lower rate,” Gouws said.





He added that it was a salutary reminder that the benefits from long-term investments take time and required both confidence and patience.





Looking ahead, the group said it continued to monitor the macroeconomic environment, both locally and globally, and the associated impact on its clients and other stakeholders.





“PSG Konsult’s strong cash flow enables us to continue to invest in long-term growth opportunities, systems and processes while optimising risk-adjusted returns for shareholders.





The group will continue to prioritise organic growth in our selected markets where we have a relatively low, but rapidly expanding market share,” Gouws said.



