CAPE TOWN - Redefine Properties yesterday completed a R1.06billion refurbishment of its retail property in Centurion, the group said yesterday.





There are 216 tenants and the super-regional mall is also lending its name to the office building formerly Lakeside Building A, which underwent renovations. “People want malls to be more than just a convenience.





It is not just about shopping, people by nature are social and consumer habits are changing, resulting in a need to integrate their lives with a modern lifestyle. Similarly, people demand differentiation. Centurion Mall’s refurbishment was guided by these strategic insights,” said Redefine’s national asset manager retail, Nashil Chotoki.





Earlier this month, Redefine and the City of Tshwane announced the start of the construction of the multi-million rand state-of-the-art taxi rank in the shadows of Centurion Mall.





“Centurion Mall has established itself as a leading shopping and leisure destination with approximately 14.4 million visitors annually," said Chotoki.





BUSINESS REPORT

The Centurion Mall’s footprint now sits at a gross lettable area of 130000m², making it Redefine’s biggest retail property in its portfolio.