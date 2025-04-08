Rangel Logistics Solutions invests R125 million in SA’s warehouse to boost AfCFTA trade

Rangel Logistics Solutions on Tuesday announced an additional investment of €6 million (R125.6 million) in a warehouse located near OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park. The Portugal-headquartered family-owned international logistics company that entered the South African market in 2020 said this investment reaffirmed its commitment to helping Africa realise the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

Covering an area of 10 000 m², the new warehouse will serve as a central hub for Rangel's expanding Contract Logistics offering, as announced at the opening ceremony. This facility also provides bonded storage, divided into an OS Bond Store (Operating Store) for goods storage up to 24 months and an SOS Bond Store (Special Operating Store) for storage up to six months, as well as cross-docking services. During their stay in the bonded warehouse, goods are exempt from duties and charges, payable only upon release for final destination. In addition to this investment, the logistics company will also open a new office in Nakop, on the Namibian border, which will augment its current presence in Zambia and Tanzania.

Tiago Pocinho, Rangel country manager, said the company took its commitment to Africa seriously. The new warehouse is expected to create at least 160 new jobs, with the company anticipating further growth in line with the Contract Logistics gains. “Today, we are becoming a benchmark in transport for the mining sector in the main logistics corridors of the SADC region, from the DRC to the main ports - Durban, Beira, Walvis Bay and Dar es Salaam - carrying out highly demanding and complex operations, especially in the transport of copper (cathods, concentrate, blyster) cobalt hidroxyde and zinc,” said CEO Nuno Rangel at the launch.

“We want to be an African company and not only help connect the Southern African Development Community to Europe, but also facilitate trade among African countries.” Since 2020, Rangel has opened four offices on the main South African borders and expanded its presence to Zambia (2021) and Tanzania (2022), bringing the total investment in the three countries to €7m. In total, the international operation represents around 20% of the company's turnover, with South Africa accounting for 8% of that volume. Rangel’s primary focus has been on transportation and cross-border logistics as it sought to establish a presence at key border points since entering South Africa. Having succeeded in this aim, the company is now strengthening its footprint in the logistics sector.

The warehouse enhances Rangel’s South Africa's logistical capabilities while facilitating trade between neighbouring markets such as Mozambique, Zambia, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Rangel, which was founded in 1980 by Eduardo Rangel, Nuno’s father, invested in South Africa after Whitey Basson, South African businessman and former Shoprite CEO, inspired Nuno Rangel to examine the country’s potential, Nuno Rangel said. Basson, who was at the launch and also addressed diplomats from Portugal and Botswana, including the Portuguese Ambassador to South Africa, said Shoprite’s growth across Africa was partially the result of it having good logistics capabilities and also pointed to Africa’s vast potential.

The continent was anticipated to see gross domestic product growth of 4% by 2026 according to United Nations figures, with AfCFTA set to play an important role in this expansion. His Excellency Carlos Costa Neves, the Portuguese Ambassador to South Africa, wished the company great success. “We are safe in the hands of Rangel,” he said;