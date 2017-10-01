PRETORIA - A business delegation left South Africa on Sunday for Algeria and Tunisia on a five-day trade and investment mission.

The Department of Trade and Industry (dti) said in a statement on Monday that the trade mission formed part of its objective to identify and create export markets for South African value-added products and services.

South African products and service offerings will be promoted and business partnerships are expected to be created between business communities from Algeria and Tunisia.

Dr. Rob Davies, dti minister, said the mission aims to advance Tunisia, Algeria, and South Africa’s trade and investment relations. Both countries feature as key strategic partners for South Africa in the North Africa region and are pivotal partners towards advancing integration on the continent.



“This mission will serve as a stepping stone in cementing trade relations and encouraging investment with the two nations. Also, it is an ideal platform for South African companies who would like to export value-added products and services and those looking for investment opportunities in the region,” Davies said.



Algeria had been South Africa’s largest export trading partner in the North Africa region, having accounted for 43 percent of South Africa's total trade with North Africa from 2011 to 2015. The value of trade between the two countries reached over R13.4 billion over the same period.

South African exports were estimated at R13 billion while imports from Algeria were R463 million. Tunisia, a priority partner for South Africa, articulated a compelling need to build strong economic relations, Davies said.

-AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY