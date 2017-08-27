CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Private Security Sector's minimum wage is to increase from 1 September 2017 by an average increase of 6,4%.The new Sectoral Determination (SD) will be applicable until 31 August 2018.

The minimum wage currently increases all other categories (e.g. Clerical staff, artisans, control centre operators, driver, general workers etc.)

A statement by the Department of labour stated, "Employees including Grade A and B security officers have been determined by utilizing the consumer price index (CPI) (Available on the 30 June 2017) reported by Stats SA on 21 June 2017 which was 5.4% plus 1% as stated in the Sectoral Determination equal to the total increase of 6.4%. Grade C, D and E is predetermined rates as per Private Security Sectoral Determination published in the Government Gazette no: 39156 dated 01 September 2015."

Departmental spokesperson, Teboho Thejane said: "The new minimum wage for security officers in Area A which constitutes major metropolitan areas will be R5, 209 (2016: R4, 896); Grade B is R4, 668 (2016: R4, 387 and; Grade C is R4, 102 (2016: R3, 797); D & E is R4, 102 (2016: R3, 792). While the new minimum wage for security officers in Area 2 (all other areas) for Grade A will be R4, 323; Grade B is R3, 934 and; and Grade C, D & E is R3, 414."

Area A includes the major metropolitan areas like Alberton, Bellville, Benoni, Boksburg, Bloemfontein, Brakpan, Camperdown, Chatsworth, Durban, East London, Germiston, Goodwood, Inanda, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Kimberley, Klerksdorp, Kuils River, Mitchell’s Plain, Nigel, Oberholzer, Paarl, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Port Elizabeth, Pretoria, Randburg, Randfontein, Roodepoort, Sasolburg, Simon’s Town, Somerset West, Springs, Stellenbosch, Strand, The Cape, Uitenhage, Vanderbijlpark, Vereeniging, Westonaria, Wonderboom, and Wynberg.

"After considering the National Bargaining Forum inputs the Employment Conditions Commission made recommendation(s) to the minister to publish minimum wages in the government gazette," Thejane said.

This increase in the Private Sectoral Determinination will be in its third and last year of implementation.

The sector signed a three-year minimum wage determination in May 2015.

Part of the agreement includes the addressing of the wage gap between higher security officers and those in the lower wage band.

"As part of the minimum wage adjustments Sectoral Determination various allowances relating to night shift, cleaning, special allowances and others are also expected to be increased," Thejane added.

The Sectoral Determination prescribes minimum wages, number of leave days, working hours, and termination rules.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE