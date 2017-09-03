(170902) -- XIAMEN, Sept. 2, 2017 (Xinhua) -- Performers dance at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Games in Guangzhou of south China's Guangdong Province, June 17, 2017. The 9th BRICS Summit will be held in Xiamen in southeast China's Fujian Province on Sept. 3-5. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei) (zhs)

JOHHANESBURG - South Africa will host the 10th summit of the BRICS bloc, which groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, in 2018, South African President Jacob Zuma said on Sunday.

Zuma, addressing the BRICS Business Forum preceding the current BRICS summit, said that South Africa, with broad perspectives and opportunities for investment, welcomes attendees at the forum to visit the African country.

The African continent is a new frontline, a frontline of growth and prosperity, Zuma said, adding that South Africa expects to realize comprehensive and inclusive economic development and further increase its trade with other BRICS countries.

Trade between South Africa and the other BRICS countries reached 31.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2016, according to Zuma. About 1,200 business elites from more than 600 enterprises gathered in Xiamen of southeast China's Fujian Province to attend the BRICS Business Forum. The two-day forum that started Sunday is an important side event of the BRICS summit.

