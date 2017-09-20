CAPE TOWN - Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square in conjunction with admyt - a tech company, have introduced ticket-less parking in their precinct.

The two business centres say they are in the process of providing a convenient, innovative and reliable shopping experience for its entire customer base. Here is what you need to do to access the ticketless parking:

Sign-up with admyt

In your next visit to the centres, the number plate will be recognised

A blue light will come on and boom gate open automatically

When shopping is done, drive out - admyt will send receipt to your e-mail

General Manager of the Sandton Precinct, Preston Gaddy said, “With the rise of technological innovation in the world, today’s public has come to know, and appreciate technology for making almost everything in life, a lot easier. We at Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square are proud to be offering our shoppers effortless access into our iconic retail properties in association with admyt”.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE