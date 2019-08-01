File Image: IOL



The South African Revenue Service (Sars) yesterday announced the suspension with immediate effect of three senior executives and the extension of the suspension of another as it moves on recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance of Sars chaired by retired Judge Robert Nugent and handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa in December last year.

Sars said Hlengani Mathebula, chief officer: governance, international relations, strategy and communications; Teboho Mokoena, chief officer: human capital and development; and Luther Lebelo, group executive: employee relations would be on ice as “part of an ongoing comprehensive review of the whole Sars leadership in terms of good governance, and further, in response to the report on the Commission of Inquiry into Tax Administration and Governance by Sars. Nugent said during the four-year probe, one central issue that arose was the massive “failure of integrity and governance at Sars” and recommended the axing of embattled former Sars boss Tom Moyane.





The commission recommended disciplinary action be taken with regard to media statements issued by Sars in 2017 about Judge Dennis Davis and approved by Moyane.





BUSINESS REPORT



