



It is therefore necessary that companies stay up to date with the latest security trends in technology. This allows them to choose the most effective solutions that will protect their assets, staff and customers.





Cybercriminals are using more advanced methods and are well-resourced to exploit weaknesses within companies in the technology industry sectors.





Tech trends like mobility, BYOD (bring your own device) and the internet, culminates in many devices required to connect to the varies networks.





This allows for many new access points for cybercriminals to exploit.





There are quite a few Axis Communication blogs on cybersecurity that highlight target points and ways that businesses can protect themselves against cyber threats.





However, cybersecurity is a continuous issue and it is unlikely that it will go away.









The re-birth of video analytics





For the longest time, CCTV has been completely focused on security-driven applications but in the past few years, security cameras have been doing more, due to the increase in advanced video analytics solutions.





A move towards solutions, not product





The growth in analytics, and the added insight and value this gives to organisations in specific sectors, is closely related to other trends; particularly a move towards integration solutions and away from specific products.





The retail sector is a good example, where businesses now talk to customers about solutions for store development (including distinct elements like queue management) and loss prevention rather than particular surveillance products in isolation.





The potential for deep learning





One trend that is showing huge promise is the opportunity for deep learning. Machine learning and artificial intelligence are making large strides in technology specifically in the mobile sector, where device makers like Huawei and other tech companies like Microsoft and Google are churning out solutions that feature such technology.





For example, facial recognition software solutions provider Herta is tapping into the power of deep learning in order to effectively improve the accuracy of its facial recognition algorithms making these more strong and accurate within the most challenging and complex user situations.





There will be more to in 2018, but it is certainly an area that needs more time to reach its complete potential.









DURBAN - After the largest data breach in South Africa's history, which saw a large number of robberies against businesses in 2017 - the new year's resolution for local businesses should be security.