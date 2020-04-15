Sibanye-Stillwater, Remgro execs cut salary to contribute to Covid-19 relief

JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye- Stillwater and Remgro have become the latest companies to announce a salary cut for executive management in an effort to contribute to South Africa’s efforts to ease the economic impact of Covid-19 on the poor.

Sibanye-Stillwater said executives would contribute a third of their pay to the Solidarity Fund after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s threw down the gauntlet to public office bearers and executives to donate towards efforts by the government to mitigate against the impact of the pandemic.

“In support of the President's call for unified action and in solidarity with our employees and other South African’s during this difficult time, the board and executive management of Sibanye-Stillwater has therefore unanimously elected to contribute a third of their remuneration for the next three months to the National Solidarity Fund,” the company said.



Remgro said on Tuesday that its management board had voluntarily decided to forego 30 percent of their salary for of April, May and June.

"The savings to the company generated from this reduction in salaries will be paid by the company to the Sukuma Relief Programme, an initiative aimed at supporting SMEs (small medium enterprises), and administered by Business Partners."



President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced that he together with Deputy President David Mabuza, ministers and deputy ministers would each take a one-third cut in their salaries for the next three months as he announced that the 21-day national lockdown would be extended by a further two weeks. Ramaphosa said that this portion of their salaries would be donated to the Solidarity Fund.



“We are calling on other public office bearers and executives of large companies to make a similar gesture and to further increase the reach of this national effort,” said Ramaphosa.



The Solidarity Fund was established as a vehicle through which organizations, businesses, and individuals are able to support the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the pandemic and support those whose livelihoods have been disrupted as a result of Covid-19.



Chief executives who have agreed to pay cuts include Edcon chief executive Grant Pattison who announced a temporary 100 percent pay cut until July. Edcon’s executive management also agreed to a 30 percent salary cut until July.



Woolworths chief executive Roy Bagattini and senior executive team members of the company decided to forego up to 30 percent of their fees and salaries over the next three months.



Vodacom Group chief executive Shameel Joosub also announced he would donate a third of his salary to the Solidarity Fund.

In the banking industry, Nedbank chief executive Mike Brown also responded to the call made by Ramaphosa and said he would take a one-third cut in salary for the next three months.



FirstRand also announced that the group’s chief executive Alan Pullinger, the group’s chief operating officer Mary Vilakazi, and chief financial officer Hetash Surendrakumar Kellan, and the chief executives of its largest businesses, FNB, RMB, and WesBank, would forego 30 percent of their salaries for three months.

