Sirius Real Estate is well placed to weather Covid-19 storm

CAPE TOWN - Sirius Real Estate, a JSE- listed operator of branded business parks in Germany, was well placed to maintain operational continuity through the Covid-19 crisis, as it has a well diversified portfolio of properties with a strong operating platform across Germany, chief executive Andrew Coombs said on Tuesday.





While it was expected that some rent payments for the next few months would be deferred, the company was using its platform across Germany to manage the impact to cash flow, and would work with tenants to minimise any long-term impact to profits, he said in a trading update.





The share price rose 2.12 percent to R15.90 on the JSE early on

Tuesday afternoon.





It was not yet possible for the company to assess accurately the impact of Covid-19 on the business for the next financial year.





The collection of rent and service charge income for April had remained robust with more than 75 percent of billing collected by working day seven.





A small number of tenants were facing Covid-19 related financial difficulties had requested deferral of rental and service charge payments.

Sirius has lease agreements with more than 5 000 tenants, while the top 50 make up 44 percent of the rent roll and include some of the world’s best known multinational companies.





Seven percent of its tenants are government agencies, and 35 percent of the portfolio is storage space, where an increase in enquiries had been seen since the start of the crisis.





Additionally, a large portion of the rent roll comes from Germany’s Mittelstand (SMEs), which operate across a wide range of industries and are the companies that the German government’s funding package is intended to support.





Sirius said its results for the 12 months to March 31 were expected to be in line with market expectations, with the total rent roll increasing marginally to €90.3 million (R1.8 billion) from €87.8m.





The increase was in spite of the sale of a seed portfolio to the Titanium joint venture. Like-for-like annualised rent roll increased by 6.1 percent to €81.2 from €76.5m.





Like-for-like occupancy increased to 87 percent from 85 percent last year. Average rent rose to more than €6.07 per square metre from €5.83 last year.





The Titanium joint venture with AXA Investment Managers - Real Assets was completed and a €168m seed portfolio was transferred from Sirius, while Titanium made its first new acquisition of €58.9m in March 2020.





Sirius continues to own 35 percent of Titanium, as well as providing asset management services to the joint venture, which now owns over €225m of assets.





Total debt increased from €386.1m at the start of the period to €485.8m as at 31 March 2020, with unrestricted cash and undrawn facilities of €129.7m. Net loan to value was estimated at below 35 percent.