SpaceX rocket launches 60 internet satellites into space

WASHINGTON - US private space company SpaceX launched its sixth batch of 60 Starlink satellites into space this week, in an effort to build at minimum a 12,000-strong satellite network capable of providing broadband internet services.

The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the satellites, lifted off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:16 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (12:16 GMT).

The launch was the second time SpaceX has re-flown a full payload fairing. After landing in the water, both fairing halves were quickly recovered, according to SpaceX.

However, an attempt to land the Falcon 9's first stage in the Atlantic Ocean on SpaceX's drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" was not successful.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the Falcon 9 experienced the loss of one of its nine engines during the trip to space, but was still able to deliver its Starlink satellites haul into orbit.