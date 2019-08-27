10 of the best tech gadgets for women in 2019 Pic: Pexels

Pink, gold and sparkles - these are the things that we love in life! For Women’s Month, we have chosen gadgets and accessories for you to spoil yourself with - and they are all available online! Fast charging USB 3-IN-1 combination cable in gold

LDNIO Fast Charging USB 3-IN-1 Combination Cable

This 3-in-1 cable is 1.2m long with 3.4A max charging current. It's tangle free and fast charging capable plus it has a smart auto-ID chip to protect personal information such as ID documents and financial payment cards. Shop online at loot.co.za for only R145.

Portable Bluetooth speaker in cool turquoise

JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Clip 3 is an ultra-portable, ultra-rugged and waterproof Bluetooth speaker that is small in size with a surprisingly big sound. The durable carabiner clips onto your clothes, belt loop or backpack, making the Clip 3 a perfect companion for any occasion. Get your sound on for only R800 now from loot.co.za.

Wireless Bluetooth headphones with built-in Mic in gold

Awei A900BL Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic

For the ultimate music experience, the Awei A900BL wireless Bluetooth headphones with HD music play ensures you can enjoy music whilst exercising.

Bluetooth 4.0 compatibility means you can easily connect the headphone with your phone. It also has a built-in microphone, which can answer calls without you holding your phone. R800 from loot.co.za

Superfly flip jacket for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7" in peony pink

Superfly Flip Jacket for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7"

We all love to wrap our favourite gadgets in pink - and this slim-fitting protective tablet cover finished in soft rubber with a hard inner case automatically sleeps/wakes your device. The easy fold, magnetic closure protects against dirt and scratches. Buy now at loot.co.za for only R317.

Fitbit Versa Fitness Smartwatch in peach and rose gold

Fitbit Versa Fitness Smartwatch

Designed to be your personal health and fitness coach - this gorgeous gadget will plan your day, streamline your schedule and keep you connected. The Fitbit app logs your period, records symptoms & compares your cycle against other health stats like sleep, activity and weight whilst optimizing your effort to stay motivated. For R4,199 your health is worth it. Shop online at loot.co.za

Portable Bluetooth speaker in rose gold

Remax RB-M13 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This 10,5cm portable, one-hand control full-range speaker with independent stereo is equipped with the latest three-dimensional surround sound and HD MIC to get any party started! Be the party for only R355 from loot.co.za.

Mirror power bank in rose gold

Remax Mila Mirror Power Bank

Now you will never have to miss out on a selfie due to a flat battery - this stylish mirror design power bank charges any mobile device. Lightweight and with 4 LED lights it will keep you connected 24/7. Shop now at loot.co.za for only R285

Desktop cable organiser in hot pink

Orico Desktop Cable Organiser

Is your desktop chaos with tangled and twisted cords? With it’s colourful and compact design the Orico data cable manager will bring order to your desk. Declutter your desk for only R49.

Wireless in-ear headphones in bright pink

JVC Gumy Sport Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Sweatproof with up to 7 hours of listening from the rechargeable battery and an in-line 3 button remote control gives you the freedom to change volume and receive important calls while on the move. JVC’s in-ear Bluetooth "Gumy" Wireless sport headphones feature "Nozzle fit" earpieces for a secure and comfortable fit - your essential sporting companion! Shop online at loot.co.za for R368

Kindle E-Reader with WiFi and Touchscreen

Kindle E-Reader with WiFi and Touchscreen

Leaders are readers and the 4GB holds thousands of books and audiobooks. It's slim and light, so even though you could essentially be carrying an entire library with you it won't even feel as heavy as a single paperback. A single charge lasts up to four weeks. For R1 499 you too can become a leader! Shop now at loot.co.za