Bombardier Transportation is committed to solve South Africa’s mobility solutions needs

The rail industry has the lowest share of transport CO2 emissions which is easy to understand when you see that a typical trainline can transport 50,000 people per hour, compared to a motorway lane which can only transport 5% of that. South Africa’s population of 58.8 million (Stats SA) is projected to reach 63 million by 2050. As a result of this projected growth, and the accompanying urbanisation, our cities will become increasingly congested with personal vehicles, and greenhouse gas emissions will increase. One of the biggest challenges that commuters will face is finding a safe, efficient, and cost effective way to commute, not only within the city limits but between cities, as urban sprawl and increased cost of living has people living further away from their place of work. While Covid-19 has resulted in more and more people working from home, the reality is that as we emerge from the pandemic, the call to return to the office will become louder, and local governments will need to plan for, and invest in alternative transport options such as rail. Combining technology and performance to solve mobility needs In October 2020, William Dachs, CEO of Gautrain Management Authority, cautioned that if South Africa is to properly prepare for a growing population and changing climate, it needs economic growth and the development of “a seamlessly integrated public transport system.”

Bombardier Transportation is already moving millions of people, and freight across South Africa every month, combining technology and performance to solve mobility needs of people across the nation. We build reliable, safe, and sustainable transportation for all who live and play across the country.

Enabling a faster commute

When it comes to commuter transport, time — or speed — is of the essence. With limited operating space in already established urban environments, the ability to meets commuters’ needs and expectations is important.

As part of the Bombela consortium, Bombardier Transportation delivered, and still maintain a fleet of 96 state-of-the-art ELECTROSTAR vehicles for the Gautrain. The ELECTROSTAR vehicles are designed for commuter operation and can operate at speeds of up to 160 km/h. The system features the CITYFLO 250 train control technology. Based on the success of the existing lines, The Gautrain Management Agency is currently proceeding with a feasibility study on its expansion. The expansion will provide access and opportunities for people by connecting several townships to the centre of Gauteng and wider regions.

Continued operation of locomotives on non-electrified track sections

The South African manufactured TRAXX locomotives built for Transnet Freight Rail enable cost-efficient operations while reducing environmental impact and preserving resources. The locomotives have Last Mile function — a diesel engine — which allows for continued operation on non-electrified track sections. These can bridge non-electrified areas for up to eight hours at up to 40 km/h. This is particularly relevant in South Africa where power outages and cable theft are an issue.

Together we move since 1995

Developing alternative hubs away from a city, moving to a low-carbon economy and enabling the rapid and safe transport of people and goods are all concerns for governments in developed and developing countries. As South Africa pledges investment in an improved rail infrastructure for her people, Bombardier will continue to be there, providing reliable, safe, sustainable transport for the nation, like we did for the last 25 years.