Bombardier Transportation proves to be a catalyst to South Africa’s economic growth

On the 27th November 2020, deputy transport minister Dikeledi Magadzi said that the government should not ignore the rail sector in its efforts to rebuild South Africa’s economy. She said the sector has the potential to create much-needed economic opportunities by opening access to markets by linking South Africa’s coastal areas “to the trade routes of the world”.

Focusing on growth and creating new revenue streams for local businesses

When he released the country’s recovery plan during a joint sitting of Parliament recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that if South Africa is to adopt the right localisation policy at a larger scale, about 3.2 percentage points could be added to the country’s annual GDP. This policy would include manufacturing 10 percent of goods locally, as well as supplying 2 percent of goods that African countries buy from outside the continent. Given South Africa’s heavy reliance on imported goods (about R1.1 trillion each year), the time has come to focus on locally manufactured goods, the production of which results in job creation, skills development and the rejuvenation of communities and the national economy.

More than just buying local however, it’s also time to increase our exports to the rest of the continent, and indeed the world, opening new revenue streams and building opportunities for home-grown businesses to thrive. In doing so, we can ensure that local suppliers are supported, and skills, knowledge and expertise are transferred — particularly to our youth, creating opportunities for work but also providing experience that can benefit them over the short and long term.

Rail transportation is the catalyst that can make that happen. It is a precarious time for road freight operators at the moment, and with approximately 90 percent of the country’s freight currently moved by road, the risk for distributors is high. The opportunity is there to move goods more quickly, and more safely, and over great distances via rail, which has the ability to keep South Africa moving.