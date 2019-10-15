The Netherlands - Business Partners Limited was named Gold winner in the SME Bank of the Year – Africa category at the Global SME Finance Forum Awards earlier this month.
Business Partners Limited – one of Africa’s leading business loan and equity providers – has successfully developed one of the world’s most innovative risk finance models for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The company has provided close to R20 billion in finance in over 71,000 transactions to business owners over the last 38 years.
Organised by IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and the SME Finance Forum and endorsed by the G20’s Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the Global SME Finance Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of financial institutions and fintech companies in delivering exceptional products and services to their SME clients.
This year’s award winners were selected from a competitive pool of 144 applicants. A panel of independent judges chose the winners based on their Reach, Uniqueness and Innovation, Effectiveness and Impact, and Dynamism and Scalability.
Ben Bierman, Managing Director of Business Partners Limited said: “We are honoured to receive this esteemed accolade and pledge our commitment to continue supporting business owners and contributing to the improvement of the SME sector in Africa.