DStv adds on-demand, emergency response app, Namola to its digital ecosystem

MultiChoice continues to deliver value to its customers through services that address their challenges and enrich their lives. The acquisition of Namola is proof that MultiChoice is evolving its strategies and expanding its platform ambition through the diversification of services available to subscribers, beyond video entertainment.

It is about offering an integrated digital ecosystem where customers can access a suite of services that meet their unique needs. Namola is a South African leading safety response app that connects people in distress with its large network of suppliers, for a variety of emergency situations. It then dispatches these responders to the distress signal, anywhere, anytime in the country. The signals can be tracked from a wifi/data-enabled smartphone.

The Namola App allows users to: Request help.

Get assisted fast when they need it, with a dispatch time of 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

Share their location with trusted loved ones.

Join conversations within their local communities so they can share and see what’s happening in their area.

Geo-location also allows users to connect to communities they are in when they are on the go. Who is eligible? DStv customers (Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access & EasyView) can add a Namola subscription to their active DStv bill for convenience and ease of payment. DStv customers can select from 3 plans, at rates ONLY available to DStv customers:

Individual Plan (cover for 1 person) - R29pm (normally R59pm)

Couples Plan (cover for 2 people) - R49pm (normally R99pm)

Family Plan (cover for up to 5 people) - R99pm (normally R129pm) The only difference in the three plans listed above is the number of people supported. Any South African based DStv customer with an active DStv subscription can add Namola to their monthly bill. Customers who have either a subscription for their decoder or a streaming-only subscription – both qualify.

Customers who pay their DStv bill annually are not currently able to add Namola to their DStv bill. All Namola Plus Plans come with a 30-day free trial.

A bonus for rewards members DStv Rewards members who sign up for a Namola Plus Family Plan before 26 Jan 2023, will get three months free (30-day free trial + 2 months extra).

It must be noted that any disconnection of DStv or Namola or a change to a user’s existing Namola plan during these three months will result in loss of the reward. Customers that would like to claim the three-months-free benefit must make sure they are a Rewards member BEFORE signing up for Namola. Seamless integration