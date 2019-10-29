Goldsmith Brian Keswa believes that in order to create a masterpiece of high quality and lasting value, you need to apply innovation, inspiration, hard-earned experience, skill and meticulous attention to detail. His creations are one-of-a-kind and personal, and hand-crafted with thorough knowledge of his clients’ individual desires and requirements to produce an end-product they truly love. Sanlam Private Wealth explores the powerful meeting point between wealth and craft as they embark on a journey celebrating the art of craftsmanship.

“I spend time with clients. I get to know them and understand what they want ”- Brian Keswa – Goldsmith

Guided by their clients’ goals and aspirations, Sanlam Private Wealth applies these exact principles when crafting your wealth.

Retirement security forms an integral part of clients’ wealth plans. This is why Sanlam Private Wealth’s private client solutions are also available through the Sanlam Umbrella Fund, South Africa’s fastest growing commercial umbrella fund in the employee benefits industry.