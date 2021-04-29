Finance portfolio committee: Call for submissions on the division of Revenue Bill B3-2021 section 76

The Chairperson of the Finance Portfolio Committee, Hon. Joe Mpisi, invites stakeholders and interested parties to make written submissions on the 2021 Division of Revenue Bill that was tabled by the Minister of Finance on 24 February 2021.

The Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act, Act No 9 of 2009 (obtainable from: www.polity.org.za) requires Parliament to conduct public hearings and to report on the Division of Revenue Bill.

The object of the Bill is to provide for the equitable division of revenue raised nationally among the national, provincial and local spheres of government for the 2021/22 financial year; the determination of each province's equitable share, allocations to provinces, local government and municipalities from national government's equitable share; the responsibilities of all three spheres pursuant to such division and allocations, and to provide for matters connected therewith.

A public hearing will be conducted on MS Teams virtual platform on Friday, 07 May 2021, at 12H00. Stakeholders interested in making verbal submissions during the public hearing are welcomed, however, required to notify the committee of their intentions.

The closing date to make written submissions is Friday, 07 May 2021, at 15H00. Correspondence should be directed to the Senior Committee Coordinator, Mr. John Ntsane, at [email protected]

Copies of the Division of Revenue Bill are available at: www.treasury.gov.za