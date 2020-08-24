Fundi’s Bursary Support Programme helps you manage your bursary fund allocations online, while enabling your students to successfully complete their studies.

Our software management tools empower organisations to easily manage their bursary fund allocations online, providing; An end-to-end bursary administration and management system Personalized reports and analytics, 24/7 Instant overview of students’ performance and overall well-being A sense of community, values and brand building for students and funders Automated and managed communication and tracking of students. The Fundi Bursary Management solution covers all facets of finance management, providing assurance that funds are spent as intended – whether in the form of bursaries, CSI or training. It comes with powerful reporting tools, to help ensure that you and your students get the maximum benefit. Administration of Bursary Funds Our innovative FundiCard, lets you control how bursary money is spent. This gives you access to fund allocations and a reporting dashboard that offers peace of mind that funds are disbursed and spent correctly. Partnering for Success

We currently partner with over 120 businesses and organisations to provide end-to-end bursary fund administration. Let us partner with you and your company to provide secure and transparent Bursary Fund Administration

Our time and attendance technology tracks lecture attendance, ensuring that students remain focused on their education.

FundiCard - a payment solution designed to make your learning world a lot more convenient

The FundiCard is like a debit card, but with various pockets to manage how funds are allocated. This keeps accounting and reporting simple. Students are now able to pay for tuition, books, accommodation, technology, meals and more with a single card.

Attracting Bursary Talent

We connect potential candidates with potential bursars and we also facilitate this relationship from anywhere, at any time.

Matching Candidates with Bursars

We play a pivotal role in hand-picking the right candidates based on bursary criteria.