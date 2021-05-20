How to make money with cryptocurrency in 2021

It is undeniable. Cryptocurrency is taking the world by storm, and its popularity only seems to be increasing. As its popularity grows, so do the variety of ways you can earn money online through it.

In this article, we will explore some of the best and easiest ways you can make money in the exciting world of cryptocurrency.

Holding a.k.a. “HODLing”

Holding, referred to as HODLing in the crypto scene, is a very popular way to make money with crypto. The process closely resembles that of playing the stock market. You buy a trusted and proven cryptocurrency (backed by good case studies) and you hold on to it in the hopes that its value increases so that you can later sell it on the market for a large profit. While this is a great way to make money from cryptocurrency, it does require a bit of patience and self-control.

Currently, Bitcoin and Ethereum are two great long-term investments for playing the HODLing game.

Crypto Trading

Crypto trading is another popular method to make money from cryptocurrency and is essentially the short-term version of HODling. Buy crypto at a certain price and then later trade it for a higher price as its value increases. Many people even do this on the same day.

Yellow Card is a great app to use for trading crypto as it has some of the lowest trading rates in the market.

Crypto Referral Programmes

Through crypto referral programmes, you can earn money from the crypto scene without even having to invest in any cryptocurrency. It's as simple as opening up an account with a company that offers a referral programme, getting your unique referral link and then getting other people to register their own accounts through your unique referral link. You don't even have to invest anything!

Earn Cryptocurrency Through Work

With the rapid rise of crypto’s popularity, there has been a significant increase in companies that now pay their employees or contractors in crypto. It is an appealing option as crypto payments are extremely secure and boast low transfer rates.

In 2021, you will be able to find a great variety of companies that are willing, and often prefer, paying you in crypto coins.

