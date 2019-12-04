Huawei FreeBuds 3 and charging case. Picture: Hill + Knowlton Strategies.

"But how do they stay in your ear? What if they fall out and crash to the floor?” These were the public’s concerns when the first truly wireless earphones were released. Huawei has since released the FreeBuds 3, their third installment of truly wireless earphones, and I took a look at how practical they are and if the concerns about wireless earphones apply.

Huawei made some big promises around what these earphones could do, and they deliver. The FreeBuds 3 comes with an “Intelligent Noise-Cancelling” feature, which requires two taps on the left earphone to activate and deactivate.

I struggled with this at first, mainly because I would push the earphones into my ear and accidentally activate or deactivate the noise-cancelling. This was short-lived as the FreeBuds 3 has a shallow learning curve and so I became accustomed to the noise-canceling quickly and no longer struggled when adjusting the earphones. The noise-cancelling option is noticeably different but it’s not completely noise-cancelling and makes the battery last roughly 30 minutes shorter.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video SA Nerd Force's full review of the Huawei FreeBuds 3. Video by Luther de Lange and Kritina Maharaj.





The small issues regarding the noise-canceling are made up of the FreeBud’s comfort. Being an in-ear earphone would have made the FreeBuds more effective in the noise-canceling but also have an earplug like effect. Instead, the FreeBuds 3 are over the ear earphones and if that is your preference, they are great at noise-canceling and highly effective. The FreeBuds 3 are comfortable because they are light and do not need to be constantly readjusted. The FreeBuds 3 do not fall out of the ear with movement either.

The FreeBuds 3 are also bass-boosted and, due to the proprietary Kirin A1 chipset, have solid BlueTooth connectivity that resulted in no connection drops while I used the earphones. The final feature is the FreeBuds’ long-lasting battery. Without the noise-cancelling, the battery lasts just under four hours.