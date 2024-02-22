Incorrect information released regarding Flash and Postbank partnership

The article infers that there is a direct contractual relationship between Flash and Postbank. We wish to point out that this is not the case. Postbank has an agreement with the Tembo Investment Group (Pty) Ltd for the distribution of the Sassa Social Relief of Distress grants and Flash acts as a distribution channel of Tembo.

Flash takes pride in the positive role it plays in South Africa and in supporting individual communities. Flash regrets any inconvenience this publication may have caused Postbank or any other affected party.

Flash is currently investigating the source of the information that may have led to the publication.