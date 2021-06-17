KICKOFF digital course introduces changemakers to the basics of project management

Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading association for project professionals and changemakers, today announced the launch of KICKOFF , a new, free online course and tool kit to help introduce anyone doing project-based work to the best practices and tools needed to effectively manage projects from ideation to execution. Much of the working world revolves around projects, which have become more complex than ever due to global Megatrends, including COVID-19, climate change, and more. The need for changemakers, regardless of industry or position level, to be well-versed in the principles of project management in order to help drive results, has never been greater.

KICKOFF is the ideal solution for those who are new to doing project-based work and would benefit from learning project managements skills to help successfully navigate the process from idea to launch and execution. The course is packed with digestible content, downloadable templates, a glossary of key terms, and thoughtful questions to ask to help anyone kick off any project at any time. According to PMI’s Pulse of the Profession® report, an estimated 11.4% of all investment into projects currently goes to waste due to poor project performance and an inability to nimbly adapt and execute in our rapidly changing world. Introducing changemakers to project management strategies and tools enables single learners and entire teams to have the framework in place to adapt quickly and efficiently to help reduce wasted time and investment. KICKOFF is the free, go-to resource for those looking to quickly learn the basics of effective and strategic project management to complete projects on time and within budget. “KICKOFF is an easily deployable resource to ensure all employees and team members have the foundational skills to seamlessly collaborate and work smarter,” said Michael DePrisco, Chief Operating Officer of Project Management Institute. “KICKOFF arms everyone from first-time project team members to C-Suite executives with the knowledge to kick start a project at any time to help drive results and deliver value.”

No two projects are the same, so KICKOFF uses a guided questionnaire to tailor the learning experience based on the best project management approach for the needs of the project. Learners are presented a series of short modules that can be completed in sequence or in any order. The modules include bite-sized content focused on the fundamentals, and templates to be downloaded or distributed for immediate use. Accessible to anyone from their laptop, phone, or tablet, KICKOFF can be completed in just 45 minutes, and is available in five languages: English, Chinese, Portuguese, Spanish, and French. Following completion of the KICKOFF course, learners will receive a badge to share on their professional social media profiles to show their peers and company that they have the foundational skills to successfully lead any project. About Project Management Institute Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading professional association for a growing community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide.

As the world's leading authority on project management, PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organisations and individuals to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change. Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a "for-purpose" organisation working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organisational success, and enable changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and professional communities.