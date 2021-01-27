Leading financial broker Exness acquires FSCA license in South Africa

Global multi-asset broker Exness has just received its license from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa and is now authorised as a Financial Service Provider locally.

The FSCA is responsible for market conduct regulation and supervision in South Africa and aims to enhance and support the efficiency and integrity of financial markets, protecting investors and traders by promoting their fair treatment by financial institutions.

With a strong presence in the market since 2008, Exness is one of the world’s leading brokers and is known for delivering a reliable, trustworthy and customer-focused trading experience in a transparent and secure environment. Its suite of products include FX currency pairs, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices and stocks.

Further to this, Exness has made a name for itself by being the first broker to publish the group’s financial reports and key performance indicators on its website, as well as transparent price history by showing tick-level data across all instruments.

